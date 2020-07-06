ROYAL CITY - Firefighters from as far away as Ephrata are fighting a fast-moving fire that is burning 1,000 acres of sage between Othello and Royal City.
Derrick Gregg of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze is burning in a rural area away from homes. The fire is situated at Lower Crab Creek Road and Road B SE, near the Corfu area south of the two towns.
Fire units from Mattawa, Royal City, Franklin County, Ephrata, Quincy, and Othello (Adams County Fire District 5), and Hanford are fighting the blaze.
Officials with the Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center (CWICC) say the fire was first reported shortly after 1 p.m. and has grown significantly in size after a couple of hours. Air resources in the form of a helicopter and two airplanes are dousing the flames.
CWICC officials say the blaze is burning up Saddle Mountain.
No evacuations have been issued. No cause is known.
We’ll have more info as it becomes available.
(1) comment
It's gonna be hard for the locals to dump their trash down there will all that extra activity going on.
