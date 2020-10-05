MOSES LAKE - 24 volunteers accrued 150 hours cleaning up the mud flats area in the Moses Lake Sand Dunes over the weekend.
The non-paid labor reportedly paid off according to Brandon Douglas of the Moses Lake Sand Scorpions. The Sand Scorpions is an outdoor motorsports event group that coordinates such activities specifically in the Moses Lake sand dunes.
The annual clean up happens every year during the first weekend in October, shortly after the mud flats area closes to the public for the year. Douglas says the cleanup yielded 1,000 pounds of garbage. An abandoned vehicle was found as well. Douglas says he believes that SUV belonged to squatters and was considered abandoned after missing the sheriff’s deadline to remove it weeks ago. The vehicle was stripped of parts and the ignition had been hollowed out.
iFIBER ONE News asked Douglas if his volunteer group has plans to further mitigate the littering in the mud flats and sand dunes.
“It's annoying, but I don't feel it was overly excessive. Can't chalk it all up to people just being slobs and littering, stuff does fly out of vehicles too from time to time. Only plans are to keep trying to inform people to pack it in and pack it out, leave the place cleaner then when you arrived,” Douglas told IFIBER ONE News on Monday.
Douglas says the amount picked up was a little less than usual.
The mud flats won’t reopen until July 1st when the water level is at its lowest point.
(1) comment
Well done, Sand Scorpions. Leavenworth could certainly use a group like you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.