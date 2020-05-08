MOSES LAKE - The Downtown Moses Lake Association (DMLA) is doing what it can to rescue businesses on the brink of closing for good.
On Friday, DMLA announced that it has committed $10,000 of its own money to a small business grant program.
Currently, more than 75% of the 200 businesses in the downtown district are temporarily closed. DMLA officials believe it will be weeks to months before some establishments can reopen. Struggling downtown businesses can now apply for a portion of the grant funding.
DMLA also acknowledged that $10,000 isn’t a lot, but it is asking the community to contribute to the fund as it may be the difference between a business reopening or closing forever.
To apply for the grant, go to www.downtownmoseslakegrant.com. The deadline to apply is May 25.
To donate to the fund, go to the previously mentioned website or contact DMLA director, Brandon Nicholas at director@mlbacares.org or call 509-770-1700.
