MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday as the daily case count continues to decrease over the past two weeks.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the health district.
There are currently 18 Grant County residents hospitalized with the virus, up two from Monday, and 2,338 previous cases listed as recovered.
According to the health district, the rate of new cases in Grant County per 100,000 residents over a two-week period has gone from 447 on Sept. 8 to 333 on Sept. 28.
“Our daily case count and incident rate over the last 14 days is continuing to drop,” health district officials stated. “We did see an increase in the rate briefly when the results from the free testing events came in, but since the, we have seen a fairly steady decline in the rate.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 241
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 500
- Moses Lake: 924
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 75
- Quincy: 779
- Royal City: 323
- Soap Lake: 41
- Warden: 202
- Wilson Creek: 4
