MOSES LAKE - Grant County is now up to 265 confirmed COVID-19 cases after 10 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s reported cases include one in Mattawa, five in Moses Lake, one in rural Othello, two in Quincy and one in Soap Lake, according to the Grant County Health District. Exposure settings for the cases include same employer, a family gathering, possible exposure outside the county and some cases remain under investigation.
An estimated 229 cases are pending test results. Of the 265 confirmed cases, five patients — including three of Wednesday’s cases — are hospitalized and 124 cases are listed as recovered.
“Getting the county open to Phase 3 is going to take each of us doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” health district officials stated. “It is important to continue using known methods to prevent the spread. Wear a face covering in public to protect those around you from illness you may not know you have. Use physical distancing of 6 feet whenever possible. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if hand washing isn’t available.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 58
- Moses Lake: 72
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 4
- Quincy: 88
- Royal City: 13
- Soap Lake: 5
- Warden: 6
As of Tuesday, more than 24,300 people in the state have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,176 people have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.