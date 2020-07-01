MOSES LAKE - Ten COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in Grant County, according to the Grant County Health District.
Wednesday’s cases are residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Quincy, Royal City and Warden. Test turnaround time was one to two days, according to the health district.
Of the 588 cases confirmed during the pandemic, 14 people are currently hospitalized. The health district has not provided updates on recovery numbers or active cases.
In the past two weeks, Grant County has had 215.7 new cases per 100,000 residents. The state average during the same time frame is about 74.8 cases per 100,000 residents.
Since June 1, the 19-40 age group has seen the largest increase in confirmed cases. On June 1, there were 104 cases in the age group. As of June 29, that number was up to 240 cases, up 136 cases.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 39 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 142 (+3)
- Moses Lake: 167
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 8
- Quincy: 152 (+2)
- Royal City: 48 (+3)
- Soap Lake: 16
- Warden: 13 (+1)
Across the state, more than 33,400 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,339 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
I grew up here, I don't know of any one that has had it here.
I believe it exists. A family member out of state had it.
I'm just want to hear from its "survivors".
Can ifiber "reporters" report? Or do all they know to do is just copy and past?
I would like more information published as to where the Health District believes these cases were acquired and whether or not the people believed they were taking the social distancing, sanitizing and face masks seriously so the rest of us could make a reasonable calculation about whether it’s actually possible to protect oneself with these measures please.
