MOSES LAKE - Another 10 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County, which now has 347 confirmed cases.
Tuesday’s cases include residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Soap Lake, according to the Grant County Health District. Health district officials are still working through investigations to determine exposure settings for the 10 new confirmed cases.
In the past two weeks, Grant County has seen 111 confirmed cases. Grant County would need less than 25 cases over a two week period to be eligible to apply for Phase 3.
Of the 347 confirmed cases, five patients are hospitalized and 130 are listed as recovered. The health district did not provide updates on the number of cases pending test results, or the number of negative test results.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 26
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 83
- Moses Lake: 101
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 4
- Quincy: 93
- Royal City: 20
- Soap Lake: 10
- Warden: 8
Age range for positive cases
- 0-18: 43
- 19-40: 153
- 41-60: 106
- 61-80: 40
- 80+: 5
Statewide, more than 26,531 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,231 people have died. A total of about 480,000 people have been tested, with around 5.5 percent of tests returning positive for the virus.
