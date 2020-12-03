MOSES LAKE - The health district on Thursday reported an additional 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
The 10 confirmed virus deaths comes a day after eight virus deaths were confirmed in Grant County, which has now had 54 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, with 33 confirmed in just the past month.
Seven of the 10 deaths reported Thursday are associated with long term care facilities. All seven residents had underlying health conditions, according to the health district. The deaths include a man in his 80s from McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake; four men including one in his 70s, one in his 80s and two in their 90s, at Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake; one man in his 70s and one man in his 80s at Columbia Crest Center in Moses Lake.
The health district says there was a long term care staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 and attended the large wedding in the Ritzville area. The health district did not indicate where the person is employed.
The three other deaths include a Moses Lake man in his 80s, a Moses Lake woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s.
Along with the 10 additional deaths, the health district reported 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
There are currently 18 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus. An additional seven deaths are pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 20
- Ephrata: 443
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 21
- Mattawa: 609
- Moses Lake: 2,108
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 93
- Quincy: 1,131
- Royal City: 392
- Soap Lake: 118
- Warden: 291
- Wilson Creek: 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.