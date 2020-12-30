MOSES LAKE - Another 10 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Grant County, according to the health district.
The 10 deaths bring the total confirmed virus deaths in Grant County to 83.
Seven of the 10 deaths were associated with long-term care facilities and all seven residents had underlying health conditions putting them at higher risk for severe complications due to the virus. Long-term care facility deaths include five at McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake: a man in his 50s, two women in their 80s and two women in their 90s; a man in his 80s at Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake; and a man in his 70s at Columbia Crest Center in Moses Lake.
McKay has had a total of 16 virus deaths; Lake Ridge is at 17 deaths with an additional death pending death certificate review; and Columbia Crest is at 10 total deaths with two additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The other three deaths confirmed Tuesday were Moses Lake residents, all three males in their 60s with underlying health conditions, according to the health district.
The health district on Tuesday also reported another 48 COVID-19 cases. The cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake.
Of the now 6,785 confirmed cases, 19 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 5,016 cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 41
- Ephrata: 570
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 24
- Mattawa: 726
- Moses Lake: 2,883
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 118
- Quincy: 1,436
- Royal City: 451
- Soap Lake: 149
- Warden: 364
- Wilson Creek: 14
(4) comments
What happened to Meeks and the sage point teacher that spread it around following her kid's wedding?
Saw a report from somewhere where they had a 10 year graph that showed the deaths from Flu and Pneumonia and Covid. Graph showed pretty much the same lines for the past 9 years for Flu and Pneumonia. But this year those deaths are way down and Covid is way up. This person stated that the Covid deaths would have ( statistically) died from normal Flu and Pneumonia in any other year.
read somewhere about another type of this covid- said it transmits faster- something like that-- some guy in aspen, co has it. heck who knows really- not me, i just parrot what i saw on news,
If this continues we're going to have more deaths than confirmed cases.
The bright side: Flue has been eradicated and we don't die of old age any more.
