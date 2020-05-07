WENATCHEE - Stemilt’s agricultural workforce is literally back on its feet after a large portion of it was sidelined by coronavirus in April.
Nearly 40 orchard workers tested positive for coronavirus last month. The infected were quarantined at an isolated East Wenatchee site.
However, Stemilt Marketing Director Roger Pepperl says the 38 workers who tested positive appeared asymptomatic or exhibited mild symptoms during quarantine.
Pepperl says the infected staff pool slowly returned to work since April 21 and as of Wednesday, 100% of orchard staff tested negative.
Pepperl says coronavirus-caused slowdown did not directly affect revenues.
Pepperl added that he’s glad everyone is healthy and that no lives were lost to the infectious disease.
Amazing job.. Strange to how a private business was able to test, identify, control, and manage to deal with a CoronaVirus outbreak but yet our Democratic Governor doesn't even know if fishing in the middle of a lake is dangerous or not..
Simply amazing.. Good Job Stemilt.. Public versus Private..?? No question to me who handles things better!!
