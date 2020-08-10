MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday as the total number of cases is at 1,581 during the pandemic.
The 109 cases include three Friday evening, 36 on Saturday, 30 on Sunday and 40 on Monday, according to the health district. The cases are residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Of the 1,581 confirmed cases, 13 patients, up one from Friday, remain hospitalized and 688 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 125 (+11)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 326 (+16)
- Moses Lake: 461 (+29)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 20
- Quincy: 391 (+37)
- Royal City: 119 (+4)
- Soap Lake: 33 (+3)
- Warden: 96 (+9)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, the state Department of Health reported 584 new cases on Monday for a total of more than 63,600 confirmed cases. At least 1,697 people have died.
