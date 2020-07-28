QUINCY - The Grant County Health District on Tuesday reported the 10th COVID-19 death in the county.
The individual was a Quincy man in his 70s who died at his home. The health district says the man had underlying health conditions that put him at a higher risk of severe complications due to COVID-19. It’s the fourth COVID-19 in Grant County in July.
The Grant County Health District verifies COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate to ensure non-virus-related deaths are not attributed to COVID-19.
The health district also announced two COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Moses Lake. Columbia Crest Center has had 19 residents and 10 staff members test positive for the virus. Lake Ridge Center has five positive tests, including two patients and three staff members. As Tuesday, none of the positive cases have resulted in hospitalization.
“Columbia Crest Center would like to thank the GCHD and State of Washington for their assistance during this difficult time,” center Executive Director Jane Stilwell stated. ‘We have been proactively testing all residents and staff because this is a complex virus that is hard to detect and can take weeks to present itself. We will continue to test all residents and staff every week to manage the spread of the virus and protect as many patients, residents and staff members as possible.”
Residents at both long-term care facilities have been isolated from other residents and the impacted staff members are on home isolation, according to the health district.
“COVID-19 is a very contagious virus, GCHD interview investigations have discovered community transmission associated with residents who have left the facilities for appointments or for those still capable to go to the store on their own,” health district officials stated. “Caregiving staff who had no symptoms may unknowingly spread the virus to the residents and coworkers. The facilities are committed to staff training on disease transmission and wearing PPE appropriately at all times, frequent hand washing, and whenever possible adherence to social distancing between staff as well as staff to residents.”
