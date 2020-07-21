EAST WENATCHEE - Health officials with the Chelan-Douglas Health District reported the area’s 10th coronavirus-related death late Tuesday morning. The person was a Douglas County woman in her 50s. Local health officials continue to stress the importance of wearing a mask.
“For the health of your family, neighbors and friends, it is more critical than ever to wear a mask when in public,” the health district stated in a press release.
Over the last seven days, the Chelan-Douglas county region has recorded 317 new coronavirus cases.
