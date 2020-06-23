MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District reported 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 479 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Tuesday’s cases include residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Royal City, according to the health district. Test turnaround time averaged one day. Exposure settings are under investigation.
Of the 479 confirmed cases, seven patients remain hospitalized. Updated details on recoveries, as well as number of negative tests, have not been released due to the high demand placed on health district staff to keep up with the increase in new confirmed cases.
According to the state Department of Health, about 10.1 percent of tests in Grant County over the course of the pandemic have returned positive, although that percentage is close to 17 percent between June 11 and June 17. The state average is about 6 percent positive.
Grant County has averaged about 82 tests per day between June 11 through June 17, averaging 13.9 confirmed cases per day over the same time period.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 31 (+2)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 125 (+1)
- Moses Lake: 143 (+3)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 5
- Quincy: 119 (+4)
- Royal City: 31 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 14
- Warden: 9
Across the state, more than 29,300 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,284 people have died.
(3) comments
Inslee wants to ramp up the restrictions!
5 months of this and in Grant County we have 7 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths. You can test the whole county that # is not gonna change unless there is some sort of change in what is going on, did I mention it's been 5 months.
Wake up folks!
Some people will get sick, some people won't. It's a virus, wash your filthy paws, keep your nasty fingers off your face, pay attention to your surroundings, wear a mask so you don't scare the crap outa the poor girl giving you your receipt, or stay the hell away from other people and quit screwing it up for the rest of us who are able to understand hygiene.
Grant Co. only testing 82 per day! That’s why numbers are so low. There needs to be more random testing thru out the county. The Health Dept. is worried about getting to phase 3 I think a true count to protect the safety and health of its citizens is more important than worried about opening everything up. Further in September the Schools will open up and if there is not a correct count children and their parents will be getting the virus. Grant Co. if testing was done right this County is really about same as Yakima Co..
May 27th The Grant county health district mandated the use of masks...how has it helped? It hasnt..you touch your face 40% more when wearing masks. I don't need to listen to a Tyrant in Olyimpia who has clowns advising him. I dont need a nanny either..wake up people enough is enough
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.