MOSES LAKE - The health district reported 11 COVID-19 cases in Grant County on Wednesday although the number reflects only the cases entered into the district’s database.
Health district officials say there were about 20-25 more cases on reflected in Wednesday’s count.
The 11 cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Quincy and Royal City.
Of the now 7,541 confirmed cases, 12 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 5,473 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 91 with six additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 46
- Ephrata: 647
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 26
- Mattawa: 845
- Moses Lake: 3,218
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 127
- Quincy: 1,570
- Royal City: 486
- Soap Lake: 159
- Warden: 388
- Wilson Creek: 19