MOSES LAKE - More than 100 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday in Grant County.
The 110 cases confirmed on Wednesday include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Of the now 4,815 confirmed cases, 18 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus and 3,469 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths are at 36 after four deaths were confirmed Wednesday and another five deaths are pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 18
- Ephrata: 411
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 18
- Mattawa: 580
- Moses Lake: 1,856
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 88
- Quincy: 1,069
- Royal City: 382
- Soap Lake: 109
- Warden: 272
- Wilson Creek: 11
