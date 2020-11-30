MONDAY - The health district is reporting 115 COVID-19 cases since Friday in Grant County as the total number of cases during the pandemic has surpassed 5,000.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
Of the now 5,019 confirmed cases, 18 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 3,469 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 36, with 11 additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 18
- Ephrata: 431
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 21
- Mattawa: 594
- Moses Lake: 1,983
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 91
- Quincy: 1,097
- Royal City: 384
- Soap Lake: 111
- Warden: 276
- Wilson Creek: 12
