MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District has confirmed the 11th COVID-19 death in the county during the pandemic.
The individual, a resident of an adult family home, was a Moses Lake woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions that put her at a higher risk for severe complications of COVID-19.
Health district officials say the adult family home facility had two staff members test positive for the virus but no additional residents. Weekly testing has been done and no additional positive tests have been reported.
The health district verifies COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate. All 11 COVID-19 deaths in Grant County are due to virus complications and were verified with the death certificate, testing and other case information.
"Adult family homes are licensed by DSHS and provide a home and care for adults who cannot reside on their own but do not require nursing care," health district officials stated. "These residents are among our most vulnerable community members. Due to potential vulnerability to COVID-19, adult family home residents have the same restrictions to visitors as long-term care and memory care centers. The challenges to keep COVID-19 away from their residents increases as COVID-19 rates climb. Many of the facilities have residents and staff living together in addition to employing staff who reside elsewhere."
A possible 12th COVID-19 related death in Grant County is pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
(1) comment
Ma'am, may God rest your soul.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.