MOSES LAKE - Twelve COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Grant County, according to the health district.
Friday’s cases include residents of Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Warden, Ephrata and Royal City.
Of the now 3,034 confirmed cases in Grant County, 15 patients are currently hospitalized — up five from Thursday’s data — and 2,162 previous cases are listed as recovered. The health district also reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 20.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 234
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 496
- Moses Lake: 889
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 74
- Quincy: 774
- Royal City: 317
- Soap Lake: 41
- Warden: 197
- Wilson Creek: 4
Statewide, more than 84,200 cases have been confirmed and at least 2,080 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
