MOSES LAKE - Twelve COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in Grant County as the cumulative total is at 1,021 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Wednesday’s cases are from residents in Moses Lake and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District. Test turnaround time averaged about four days.
Of the 1,021 confirmed cases in the county, nine patients are currently hospitalized and 464 cases are listed as recovered (updated once a week).
“Please wear a face covering anytime you are in public,” health district officials stated. “Help keep those in your community healthy, especially the most vulnerable. It’s a simple thing we can do to show others we care.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 79
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 5
- Mattawa: 237
- Moses Lake: 293 (+7)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 15
- Quincy: 231 (+5)
- Royal City: 97
- Soap Lake: 22
- Warden: 40
Across the state, more than 49,200 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,468 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
