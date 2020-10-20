MOSES LAKE - The health district on Tuesday reported 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grant County.
Tuesday’s cases are residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy and Warden, according to the health district.
Of the now 3,455 confirmed cases, 18 patients are currently hospitalized, down one from Monday, and 2,544 cases are listed as recovered.
Information released by the health district on Tuesday shows same household and no known links to a confirmed case — or community spread — were the most common exposure settings for positive cases between Sept. 25 and Oct. 16.
“There is still a lot of community spread with no known links to confirmed cases,” health district officials stated. “Gatherings of all types, social public, and community, are also significantly contributing to cases.”
The rate of new cases per 100,000 residents continues to increase in Grant County, from 207 cases per 100,000 residents the two weeks prior to Oct. 7 to a rate of 277 cases per 100,000 residents from Sept. 29-Oct. 19.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 7
- Ephrata: 294
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 10
- Mattawa: 523
- Moses Lake: 1,100
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 858
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 49
- Warden: 207
- Wilson Creek: 5
