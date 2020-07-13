GEORGE - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured Saturday morning when the personal watercraft he was operating collided with a ski boat on the Columbia River near the Sunland community.
About 10:30 a.m., the boy steered into the path of a AGC Runaround ski boat. The collision sent the boy into the water where he was struck by the propeller, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. The boy's condition was considered stable on Saturday.
A passenger on the boy’s watercraft, another 12-year-old boy, received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The ski boat operator, 42-year-old Alex England, was not hurt.
Deputies say there was no indication that anyone involved in the collision was impaired.
