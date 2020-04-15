GEORGE - More than 100 beehives were stolen recently from Columbia Pollination near George.
Sometime between April 2 and April 5, 120 beehives were taken from along North Frontage Road, east of Adams Road, according to Dave Smouse, manager at Columbia Pollination.
Each beehive and crate is branded with the company’s state number “WA-547.” Bees from Columbia Pollination are currently being placed in apple and cherry orchards in the Quincy area. Any other Columbia Pollination-branded hives seen anywhere other than around Quincy in the next couple weeks are the hives reported stolen, according to Smouse.
Smouse is offering a reward if the stolen bees are recovered. Anyone with information can call 509-760-7975 or contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160.
