TONASKET - The COVID-19 crisis at an extended care facility in Okanogan County has intensified after reports of additional death stemming from an outbreak that had already claimed the life of 11 residents.
The North Valley Extended Care facility in Tonasket initially broke the news Monday night about the 11 deaths; the 12th victim was reported on Tuesday.
In addition, 32 of the 41 residents have tested positive for the virus. According to KXLY, 20 employees have also tested positive and two have been hospitalized.
North Valley Extended Care tends to the elderly and those in need of extra assistance.
