MOSES LAKE - Another 13 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Grant County on Thursday as the county has now surpassed 600 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Thursday’s cases are residents in Ephrata, Grand Coulee area, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 601 confirmed cases, there are currently 12 — down two — Grant County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Over the last 2 weeks we have seen a wide range of exposure settings: social gatherings like BBQs and birthday parties, same employers, household contacts, and no known link to other cases,” health district officials stated. It is important we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Between June 17 and July 1, Grant County has had a total of 237 new cases, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 41 (+2)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 4 (+1)
- Mattawa: 143 (+1)
- Moses Lake: 172 (+5)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 8
- Quincy: 154 (+2)
- Royal City: 49 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 17 (+1)
- Warden: 13
Adams County's Health District reported 15 new positive coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Statewide, more than 34,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,342 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
Since there is no mass testing in Grant Co.i don’t believe today’s count. The Grant co. Health Dept. is not pushing testing like other Counties because there afraid County might go back to phase 1 unbelievably how there risking County resident health in not testing.
