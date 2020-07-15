MOSES LAKE - Another 13 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in Grant County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 875 cases during the pandemic.
Wednesday’s cases include residents in Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and possibly the first case in the Coulee City area (place of residence needs to be verified), according to the health district.
There are currently 11 Grant County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 1 (+1, residence still needs to be verified)
- Ephrata: 60 (+2)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 210
- Moses Lake: 241 (+5)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 12
- Quincy: 209 (+3)
- Royal City: 89 (+3)
- Soap Lake: 21
- Warden: 29
Across the state, more than 43,000 cases — up about 750 cases from Tuesday — have been confirmed and at least 1,421 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
