MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff’s deputies chased a 13-year-old girl who allegedly stole a vehicle Monday night in north Moses Lake.
Sheriff’s office officials say the pursuit began when the girl stole a car from a family friend’s home north of Moses Lake. Deputies say the chase lasted 15 minutes with speeds reaching up to 80 mph. The teen driver's run from the law ended when she crashed a car into a pole on Paxson Drive and Valley Road, about a block east of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Moses Lake.
Deputies believed the girl intentionally swerved to hit one of the pursuing patrol vehicles during the chase.
The Moses Lake girl was arrested for felony eluding, theft of a motor vehicle and will likely face driving without a license as well as assault with a motor vehicle.
Authorities say the girl has a prior criminal history.
This is an obvious cry for help. I hope for the sake of this child there some sort of family counseling for her and her family. Let us not be quick to judge only God can judge. No one is beyond redemption.
The parents need to attend some kind of parenting classes.
Too early to have this record
lil F er's getting restless
Wow 13 years old and prior criminal history. She should probably be sent to a strict boarding school where they can teach her a thing or two. If she goes to jail or back to her parents she will be a life long criminal for sure!
If stealing vehicles is on the essential activity list, she should be good. Otherwise, add defiance of Prince Inslee's mandates to her sentence.
