MOSES LAKE - Another 134 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Grant County since Friday, according to the Grant County Health District.
The weekend cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Of the now 7,821 confirmed cases, 19 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 5,473 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 91 with seven additional deaths pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 48
- Ephrata: 683
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 885
- Moses Lake: 3,308
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 130
- Quincy: 1,636
- Royal City: 505
- Soap Lake: 176
- Warden: 394
- Wilson Creek: 20