MOSES LAKE - A total of 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Friday in Grant County, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 236.
Six of the cases over the weekend are connected to an outbreak at the Summer Wood Alzheimer’s Special Care Facility in Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Health District. The other cases are from residents in Moses Lake, Quincy and Warden.
Grant County has now had 47 confirmed cases in the past two weeks, according to the health district.
An estimated 175 cases are pending test results. Of the 236 confirmed cases, two patients are currently hospitalized and 106 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 55
- Moses Lake: 58
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 81
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 6
Statewide, more than 21,900 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,124 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
