MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday. The cumulative number of cases in the county is at 1,887 during the pandemic.
The cases include four Friday evening, 62 on Saturday, 56 on Sunday and 25 on Monday. Cases are residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake. Health district officials say 38 of the cases are linked to two employers, one in Mattawa and one in Quincy. Test turnaround time for the weekend cases averaged about two days, with a range of one to seven days.
Of the 1,887 confirmed cases, 17 patients, down two since Friday, are hospitalized and 950 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 149 (+12)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 365 (+27)
- Moses Lake: 550 (+39)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 29 (+7)
- Quincy: 496 (+44)
- Royal City: 136 (+8)
- Soap Lake: 34 (+1)
- Warden: 116 (+10)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 67,700 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,785 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. About 2.6 percent of the positive cases have died.
(1) comment
Happy to see the test turnaround time get shorter. I think that will help slow the spread. Still wish we could get these numbers down so we could resume our paused lives.
