MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 148 COVID-19 cases since their last update on Thursday as the county has surpassed 7,000 confirmed cases.
The cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Of the now 7,072 cases, 19 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 5,016 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 83 with 10 additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 43
- Ephrata: 589
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 25
- Mattawa: 750
- Moses Lake: 3,025
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 121
- Quincy: 1,492
- Royal City: 466
- Soap Lake: 153
- Warden: 376
- Wilson Creek: 14
Ok, I get it. If you save up the cases for four days, it makes the number bigger and scarier. Gotcha!
Dipshit: We had 100 new cases Thursday and Ifiber didn't report it.
Just grab a boot and smack yourself in the face when you're tempted to post here. It will be more constructive.
