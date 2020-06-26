MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District reported 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday. The county has now had 544 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Friday’s cases are from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden. Two cases confirmed on Thursday were removed from the total case count due to the cases not being residents from Grant County.
The health district also reported another person hospitalized, bringing the total to 10 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Updated recovery numbers have not been provided.
The latest data from the state Department of Health shows at least 4,190 Grant County residents have been tested for the virus, with a positive rate of 10.7 percent. At least 40 people who have tested positive have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 34 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 136(+2)
- Moses Lake: 156 (+3)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 8 (+1)
- Quincy: 143
- Royal City: 39 (+6)
- Soap Lake: 15
- Warden: 11 (+1)
Across the state, more than 30,800 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,304 people have died. More than 514,400 Washington residents have been tested, with a positive test rate at about 6 percent.
(2) comments
wear a mask
And WHEN that fails to stop the mutation speed of a Virus that is going to eventually infect most every human on the planet ... THEN what will your suggestion and idea be?? Buy those big inflatable human hamster balls like at the carnival??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.