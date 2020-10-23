MOSES LAKE - Another 15 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Grant County as the total confirmed cases during the pandemic is now at 3,492.
Friday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 10 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 2,837 previous cases listed as recovered. Virus deaths remain at 24 with one additional death pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 7
- Ephrata: 303
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 11
- Mattawa: 527
- Moses Lake: 1,111
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 77
- Quincy: 868
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 49
- Warden: 208
- Wilson Creek: 5
