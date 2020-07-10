MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District reported another 15 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday as the cumulative cases during the pandemic is now at 769.
Friday’s cases are residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake and Quincy, according to the health district.
There are currently 13 Grant County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, and 244 cases listed as recovered.
Between June 24 and July 8, Grant County had 243 confirmed cases — about 246 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 56 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 187 (+4)
- Moses Lake: 215 (+8)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 10
- Quincy: 177 (+2)
- Royal City: 79
- Soap Lake: 18
- Warden: 24
Statewide, more than 39,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,424 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.