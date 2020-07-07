MOSES LAKE - Another 15 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County as the total cumulative cases during the pandemic has surpassed 700.
Tuesday’s cases are residents in Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake, according to the Grant County Health District.
Three previously reported cases were removed from Grant County’s total as it was found the cases were not residents of Grant County. The total confirmed cases in the county is now at 703.
On Tuesday, the health district also provided updated recovery numbers, which show 244 people who previously tested positive now listed as recovered. The recovered cases are based on 28 days past when the case was first reported to the health district and if the person is not hospitalized or deceased.
“Cases listed as recovered may still be symptomatic and may have long-term health effects of COVID-19,” health district officials stated.
Currently, 17 Grant County residents who tested positive for the virus are hospitalized.
Between June 18 and July 1, Grant County had 260 cases per 100,000 residents. The state average over the same period is 99.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 49 (-1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 173 (+3)
- Moses Lake: 193 (+1)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 8
- Quincy: 168 (+2)
- Royal City: 70 (+5)
- Soap Lake: 19 (+2)
- Warden: 20
Across the state, more than 37,400 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,384 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(9) comments
I hope everyone gets the covid. When everyone has aids, no one has aids - Tosh.0
Quick, get a mask on!
That'll protect you, but not from a virus.
Very unfortunate about all of these positive cases of COVID-19. I hope that everyone understands that we can eradicate this disease. Imagine this: The community limits trips and visits for the next few weeks while social distancing and wearing a face mask = Low case counts in community = Schools being able to open in the fall, more businesses being able to open, hospital capacity is more available, county moves to a higher phase which allows us to get back normal in a COVID-19 free community. We tried this back in March with stay home orders and if we continue down this path of the few not caring it will unfortunately bring us back to phase 1 and force this upon us all. Do your part and help us. Educate your community everyone.
Not fooling anyone, Mr. Inslee.
You may want to start by educating yourself first Speakingup. Just take a look at King County. They have been wearing masks there religiously yet their positive cases are up like everywhere else. Here's a tip for you: more testing = more positives, yet the mortality rate has hit the floor. They keep moving the goal posts because this is not about what we do or don't do. It's about their plans for us and whether we get a clue, wake the hell up, and resist these bastards. I feel the power of the people rising up and it feels good. Seize the day humanity!
Have you been to King County? How do you know they are wearing masks "religiously?"
So I suppose you should pat yourself on the back, because you must have also eradicated HIV, Ebola, Influenza A, TB, and the Common Cold. Because as we know, all you have to do is wear a mask and all of the world's health problems are solved.
In all seriousness, you are deluded in your thinking that you have any power over whether or not this virus exists. Wearing a mask, while it may make you feel better, isn't going to eradicate any disease. At best it delays the pandemic, at worst it does nothing. There is a reason why nurses and doctors treating patients have also tested positive, despite wearing masks equal to or better than the ones you are.
I know that you are frightened, but you need to come to terms with the fact that there is a fairly good chance that you will contract COVID-19 sooner or later. Unless you want to lock everybody in their houses, destroy the economy, and cause massive starvation.
HIV could absolutely be eradicated if people took proper precautions. Pretty poor comparison. Ebola is also known to be because of eating infected meat and is spread through bodily fluids, so it's a very nasty virus, but relatively easy to stop.
Influenza wouldn't be as bad if people would actually take sick days when they were sick and didn't spread it around. The Common Cold also has known vectors.
All of these diseases, including Covid-19, have known vectors of infection. Because the vectors of infection are known, limiting those vectors reduces spread.
@speakingup... You think we can Eradicate a highly infectious Virus ?? AT BEST you might be able to slow it down but Eradicate it by avoiding it?? What science Fiction books are you reading... or better yet you are watching WAAAYYY to much much television while staying home.. It takes YEARS to develop an effective low dose Virus we can infect each other with to develop immunity.. This "Vaccine" they are developing from Ebola Virus Vaccine.. How many side effects are you going to inject yourself with?? What are the risks of a drug that was hurried through testing with exemption after exemption.. We can eradicate this disease.. My goodness people you just don't know so you are making up total nonsense..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.