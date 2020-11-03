MOSES LAKE - The health district on Tuesday reported another 15 COVID-19 cases in Grant County.
The cases include residents in Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy and Soap Lake, according to the health district.
Of the now 3,630 confirmed cases, 10 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 3,131 cases are listed as recovered.
"Our incidence rate is down from last week, but we have seen about a 3% growth rate over the last 3 days," health district officials stated. "Let's work on getting it to continue to drop. Wear a face covering anytime you are around people outside your household. Keep your gatherings small, very small and limit them to 5 people outside your household per week. Stay home if you feel sick. Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Keep 6 feet between yourself and anyone you don't live with."
- Coulee City: 8
- Ephrata: 314
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 14
- Mattawa: 538
- Moses Lake: 1,163
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 78
- Quincy: 905
- Royal City: 331
- Soap Lake: 64
- Warden: 209
- Wilson Creek: 5
