MATTAWA - A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday after a reported pursuit involving a stolen vehicle near Mattawa.
At about 11:40 p.m. Mattawa police located a vehicle speeding north on South Portage Avenue, where the driver reportedly ran a stop sign at Fourth Street, according to Mattawa police. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the week.
After an attempted traffic stop, the driver reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase along county roads. Police say the driver turned onto a gravel road north of Royal High School where officers lost sight of the vehicle.
Grant County deputies and Mattawa police searched the area and spotted the stolen car heading north on Road U Southwest, leading to another pursuit.
The driver reportedly continued at a high rate of speed on state Route 243 before turning east onto state Route 26, where Royal City police had set up spike strips, according to Mattawa police.
The suspect allegedly drove off-road to avoid the spike strips. Deputies say the chase continued for another 30 minutes until the driver was forced to stop at a dead end near a canal along Road 14.5 Southwest. The driver reportedly fled into an orchard and was later located by Grant County K9 Chewbacca and was taken into custody.
The teenager was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction, along with two outstanding warrants for taking a motor vehicle without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.