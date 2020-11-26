OTHELLO - The Columbia Basin Health Association (CBHA) in Othello went door-to-door delivering a stockpile of essential items to local families in need across the Columbia Basin this month.
The charity project is called the ‘Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive.” Donations and funding came from Coordinated Care, a health insurance network. Items delivered to doorsteps included Thanksgiving dinner foods, sweaters, blankets, kids' shoes, and heaters.
“We hope that this will relieve a little bit of stress and bring some joy to those facing hardships this holiday season,” CBHA wrote on its Facebook page.
CBHA’s Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive is an annual event.
