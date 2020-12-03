MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake chapter of the Unchained Brotherhood Motorcycle Club is holding their annual Christmas toy drive the next two Saturdays in Moses Lake.
The 15th annual fundraiser is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, held in the parking lot of Penhallurick’s True Value Hardware on North Stratford Road.
The motorcycle club is again collecting new and gently-used toys, along with monetary donations to purchase additional toys. The club works directly with the Moses Lake Food Bank to distribute the toys to children in need.
The Unchained Brotherhood typically raises about $10,000 during the event each year.
According to their website, the Unchained Brotherhood Motorcycle Club’s mission is to provide an atmosphere of recovery and recreation for male bikers who choose not to fight drug addiction alone.
Love it!
