MOSES LAKE - Another 161 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Grant County since Friday as the total cases during the pandemic is at 5,932.
The weekend cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 21 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus — up to two from Friday — and 3,750 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 65 with 14 additional deaths — up two from Friday — pending death certificate review.
Grant County’s rate of new cases over the past two weeks was at 915 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 27
- Ephrata: 506
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 22
- Mattawa: 658
- Moses Lake: 2,439
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 97
- Quincy: 1,277
- Royal City: 421
- Soap Lake: 136
- Warden: 326
- Wilson Creek: 14
(4) comments
If people would just learn to wash their hands, cover their cough and sneeze, keep a respectful distance from other people in public there would not be a problem. Apparently a lot of people were not taught how to act during flu season.
Of course you could add a bunch of restrictions which have not been able to contain the virus so far and expect to have a different result.
Very well said, COVID19 is real and people need to take it seriously. No matter what the percentage of deaths related to COVID19 is if you or a loved one becomes one of those numbers will it matter then? People's conspiracy theories are from misinformation and think the government is telling you how to live and they are only trying to help save you. Hopefully you will take the time to consider that you could spread COVID19 to anyone and if their body can't handle it they die. How hard is it to understand that and follow rules that could save your life or the life of someone else?
We see a rise in Grant CO. 915/10000 this idea of having kids go to school is insane! I’ve read so many stories about some kids infect teachers. True or not if one brings it home to the 20 plus residents of a single wide mobile hom
Please follow the simple rules required to contain this thing. Wear a mask unless there is a true condition that prevents it, social distance, avoid travel, etc. The ICUs are filling up, the staffs are burnt out, flu is hitting - it's up to us not to make things worse.
