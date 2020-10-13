MOSES LAKE - Another 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in Grant County as the county now sits at 3,326 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Tuesday’s cases include residents in Ephrata, Moses Lake and Quincy, according to the health district.
There are currently 17 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 2,544 previous cases listed as recovered.
“Our steady decline in cases that has been occurring over the last few weeks has plateaued,” health district officials stated.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 4
- Ephrata: 273
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 10
- Mattawa: 515
- Moses Lake: 1,034
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 833
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 43
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.