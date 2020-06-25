MOSES LAKE - Another 17 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in Grant County, which has now had 513 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Thursday’s cases come from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District. Information on exposure settings was not provided.
Currently, nine people who have tested positive for the virus are hospitalized. Updated numbers on the number of recoveries has not been provided.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 33 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 134 (+2)
- Moses Lake: 153 (+6)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 7
- Quincy: 144 (+8)
- Royal City: 33
- Soap Lake: 15
- Warden: 10
Age range for confirmed cases
- 0-18: 75
- 19-40: 234
- 41-60: 149
- 61-80: 63
- 80+: 8
Statewide, more than 30,300 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,300 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
Beginning Friday, the state’s order requiring face coverings in public goes into effect. The order requires face coverings when people are indoor in a public area, and outdoors in a public area when six feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained.
(2) comments
Or why my shopping trips in Moses Lake are limited to before 10 AM. People have been conned into thinking taking reasonable measures to prevent the spread of disease are some sort of evil Liberal plot.
Or why something that affects less than 1% of the population has scared everyone so bad that they are literally grasping at straws in an attempt to make themselves feel they are doing something against a disease they can't see, can't hear, can't smell and WILL eventually get..
How do you think a stupid mask or staying 6 feet away from someone is going to stop the spread of a disease when you continue your habits only slightly modified. It is dumb.. Either give up your habits or stop complaining..
McDonald's is still open, Fast food restuarants are still serving food, Coffee stands, home improvement stores are bustling. Nobody cares you just want to fool yourselves to think a dumb mask and 6 feet is going to do anything against catching a virus that might be sitting on EVERY surface you can see -- you just don't know which one. Oh you are going to wear gloves but how many of you are taking them off properly without touching them and throwing them away after each use all the while NOT touching your body, skin, cloths, or item you are going to touch later WITHOUT gloves.. It's hilarious when you think about it..
