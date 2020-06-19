MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total during the pandemic to 405.
Friday’s cases come from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Royal City, according to the health district. Exposure settings are still under investigation. Test turnaround time averaged two days.
Of the 405 confirmed cases, eight patients are hospitalized. Updated recovery numbers were not available.
The health district on Friday also released data on the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 by employment sector. The data does not represent transmission or exposure settings. Agriculture and ag support has the most cases at 119, with retired/unemployed at 113.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 28 (+2)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 93 (+5)
- Moses Lake: 125 (+4)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 5
- Quincy: 109 (+6)
- Royal City: 21 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 13
- Warden: 9
Across the state, more than 27,100 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,245 people have died, according to the state Department of Health, which last updated its data on Wednesday.
So is Inslee still a bad guy for wanting to take a slower start to open or do you guys still want more cases
