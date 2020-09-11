MOSES LAKE - Eighteen COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Grant County as the total positive cases during the pandemic is at 2,662.
Friday’s cases include residents of Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 19 Grant County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized and 1,559 previous cases listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 197
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 419
- Moses Lake: 764
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 66
- Quincy: 733
- Royal City: 266
- Soap Lake: 38
- Warden: 163
- Wilson Creek: 4
Statewide, more than 79,000 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,991 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
