MOSES LAKE - Eighteen COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County as the running total of cases is at 1,599 during the pandemic.
Tuesday’s cases come from Ephrata, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy and Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the 1,599 confirmed cases, 15 patients, up two, are currently hospitalized and 688 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Between July 21 and Aug. 10, Grant County has had 442 new cases per 100,000 residents, the highest rate for the county during the pandemic.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 126 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 326
- Moses Lake: 470 (+9)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 21 (+1)
- Quincy: 396 (+5)
- Royal City: 121 (+2)
- Soap Lake: 33
- Warden: 96
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 64,100 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,716 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
