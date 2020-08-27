MOSES LAKE - Nineteen COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in Grant County as the running total of confirmed cases is at 2,201.
Thursday’s cases include residents in Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the total confirmed cases, 14 patients are currently hospitalized, down seven from Wednesday, and 1,147 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, Grant County had 608 new cases, according to the health district.
“There was a decrease of 55 cases per 100,000 residents per 14 days since last week’s update. While this is promising, we still have a long ways to go to the goals of 75 and 25 cases per 14 days. Now isn’t the time to get more relaxed with masking and physical distancing, or to increase the size of your gatherings.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 171
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 383 (+1)
- Moses Lake: 640 (+7)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 34
- Quincy: 610 (+10)
- Royal City: 182 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 35
- Warden: 135 (+1)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 72,700 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,890 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(1) comment
How long before we're all dead?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.