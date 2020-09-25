QUINCY - The Grant County Health District on Friday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths.
The two individuals were both Quincy-area women in their 60s. One had underlying health conditions, putting her at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19; the other women did not have any known underlying health conditions or risk factors, according to the health district.
The two deaths bring the total COVID-19 deaths in Grant County to 20.
“Our most vulnerable community members — elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions — are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease. For the health of your family, neighbors, and friends, it is critical to wear a face covering in pubic and limit the size of your gatherings. Each personal decision we make will impact our most vulnerable residents,” health district officials stated.
All COVID-19 deaths are verified through the death certificate, testing and other case information.
