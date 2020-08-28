MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District on Friday reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s total deaths to 15 during the pandemic.
The individuals included a Moses Lake man in his 40s who died at his home and a Quincy man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. Both had underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe complications of COVID-19.
The health district also reported another 76 COVID-19 cases on Friday in Grant County, which has now had 2,277 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
The 76 cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Health District.
Currently 14 patients are hospitalized and 1,147 previous cases are listed as recovered.
“For the health of your community, family, neighbors, and friends, it is critical to wear a face covering and limit the size of your gatherings,” health district officials stated. “Each personal decision we make to socialize outside of our households may impact our most vulnerable residents. Please mask up and protect one another. Our community, schools, and businesses are relying on you to help slow the spread of the virus.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 176 (+5)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 389 (+6)
- Moses Lake: 665 (+25)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 35 (+1)
- Quincy: 625 (+15)
- Royal City: 195 (+14)
- Soap Lake: 35
- Warden: 145 (+10)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 73,300 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,905 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(2) comments
So only 1147 of the "confirmed" 2277 cases have recovered since this all began. I question the numbers on both ends.
Wowza!!! Need to get this under control.
