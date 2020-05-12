MOSES LAKE - Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in the Quincy area, bringing the total confirmed cases in Grant County to 188.
The Quincy area is now up to 70 confirmed cases, by far the most of any area in the county, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 112 cases are pending test results, with at least 34 probable cases. Out of the 188 confirmed cases, three patients are currently hospitalized and 76 are listed as recovered. A total of 2,027 Grant County residents have tested negative for the virus.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 43
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 70
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“The Grant County Health Officer strongly recommends all residents wear masks anytime they are in public and not able to physical distance at least 6 feet from others, including at work, at the doctor’s office, and in the grocery store,” health district officials stated. “Fabric masks help protect those around you so even if you don’t know you’re sick, you can look out for others and keep them healthy.”
Statewide, more than 17,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 962 people have died.
