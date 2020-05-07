MOSES LAKE - After three days of no new confirmed cases, the Grant County Health District reported on Thursday two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Moses Lake.
The total confirmed cases in the county sits at 184. An estimated 74 cases are pending test results, with at least 35 probable cases.
Of the 184 confirmed cases, nine patients remain hospitalized and 71 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 1
- Mattawa: 42
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 68
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“Washington’s ability to reopen depends on each of us continuing to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” health district officials stated, citing the state’s four-phase approach to reopening.
The state could move to Phase 2 of reopening on May 25 at the earliest. Phase 2 includes allowing all outdoor recreation involving fewer than five people outside a person’s household, limited non-essential travel, and restarting new construction, in-home services, retail with in-store purchases with restrictions, real estate, profession services, hair and nail salons and barbers, house cleaning and restaurants at less than 50 percent capacity.
The state has surpassed 16,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 891 people have died, according to to the state Department of Health. A total of 230,680 people have been tested for the virus, with about seven percent of the tests coming back positive.
(3) comments
Good reasons to be cautious. I don't know why THEY would want restrictions that hurt everyone, but I do know this - I made it through hepatitis A, Malaria Vivax, and a whole bunch of nasty intestinal diseases while serving the USA overseas because I followed the advice of medical professionals. I advise everyone to do the same. Use common sense, of course, but it does take a little more than listening to talk radio or watching a YouTube video to become a PhD or expert in epidemiology. Alex Jones or the like ain't it.
The question is are they testing new people or this the same people from like a month ago. Because I see people shopping everywhere like their is nothing goin on anymore. Can we get more information if their are new people being tested.
They won't give us the accurate information because they don't want you to know. In the meantime lock your doors, hide your head and live in fear as they want.
